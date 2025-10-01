Add DNA as a Preferred Source
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut?

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax t

PERSONAL FINANCE

RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details

The October MPC meeting was held from September 29 to October 1, where the six-member committee discussed key issues like interest rates, inflation, and economic growth.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:59 AM IST

RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details
Today is the scheduled announcement of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) October Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision. At ten in the morning, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will deliver the decision. Live streaming of the RBI's policy statement will be available on its website, X handle, and official YouTube channel. Additional information about the policy decisions will be revealed at a thorough press conference later at noon.

During the October MPC meeting, which took place from September 29 to October 1, the six-member committee deliberated on important topics such as inflation, interest rates, and economic expansion. This conference was the fourth in FY26; two more are planned for February 4-6, 2026, and December 3-5, 2025.

The RBI has made some significant changes to its repo rate decisions this year. The repo rate was lowered by 25 basis points in February 2025 and then by another 25 basis points in April 2025, bringing it down to 6 percent. While the August meeting maintained rates at 5.5 percent with a neutral attitude, the June meeting saw a more drastic 50-basis-point fall to 5.5 percent.  Every MPC decision affects both households and companies because the repo rate, or the rate at which RBI loans to banks, has a direct impact on loan EMIs and deposit returns.

As investors took a wait-and-watch stance in anticipation of the RBI's October policy announcement, Indian stock markets closed the day on September 30, slightly lower. The Nifty50 down 25 points (0.07 percent) to close at 24,610, while the Sensex fell 100 points (0.13 percent) to close at 80,263.

A pivotal moment in India's economic history coincides with the RBI's October meeting. Compared to 6.5 percent in Q1 of FY26, GDP growth jumped to a five-quarter high of 7.8 percent. In an effort to increase consumption, the government also implemented a new two-slab GST system in late September, with rates of 5 percent and 18 percent.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
