RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent

RBI repo rate: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a recent announcement revealed its decision to maintain the repo rate at a steady 6.5 per cent. This development marks the second instance in which the central bank has chosen to uphold the unchanged status of the fundamental rate.

During the April meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the RBI made the significant choice to pause its rate hike cycle and keep the repo rate steady at 6.5 percent. This decision follows a series of cumulative repo rate increases totaling 250 basis points since May 2022, aimed at tackling inflation concerns.

Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his statement, confirmed the MPC's decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 percent. Furthermore, other key rates such as the Standing Deposit Facility Rate, Marginal Standing Facility Rate, and Bank Rate were also kept unchanged at 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

Governor Das expressed satisfaction with the resilience and strength displayed by the Indian economy. He acknowledged the ongoing process of global policy normalization and its potential impact on the country's economic landscape, highlighting the need for awareness and careful consideration.

The MPC meeting, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, comprised a six-member committee. Discussions and deliberations were held from June 6 to June 8 to assess the current economic conditions and determine the appropriate monetary policy stance.

Read more: Struggling with home loan EMIs? Explore your repayment options here