Personal Finance

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

RBI Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday. RBI Governor says that transmission of 250 basis point repo rate cut is still incomplete. Inflation likely to ease in September, added RBI Governor.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.

According to him, the growth projection has been retained at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year with risks evenly balanced.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) touching 6.83 per cent in August. The September print of inflation is expected next week.

The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

 

