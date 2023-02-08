Search icon
Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

RBI increases repo rate, launches UPI for tourists from G-20 countries: Monetary policy update

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently increased the repo rate by 0.25 per cent as a result of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. This means that loans will become more expensive for individuals. In addition to the repo rate increase, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made some other announcements that will impact the lives of the common people.

Tourists from G-20 countries will be the first to benefit from the new UPI payment system. The RBI Governor announced that incoming passengers in the country will now be able to use the UPI payment system for business transactions during their stay. To start, UPI payments will be available to merchant payments at select airports for passengers from G-20 countries.

The MPC meeting was held on Monday, February 6 and its decisions were announced on February 8. This was the last credit policy for the financial year 2022-23 and came shortly after the budget. The RBI Governor stated that there is sufficient liquidity in the banking system and that the RBI is closely monitoring it.

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a financial system that enables instant payment transfer between two parties through a mobile platform. To use UPI, the bank account must be linked to the UPI system, which requires the bank to have UPI facilities. Having a UPI application on your phone makes the process even easier. Financial transactions can be made between individuals, person to person, or person to merchant.

