Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

RBI imposes Rs 2.92 crore penalty on Canara Bank, here's why

RBI fines Canara Bank Rs 2.92 crore for flouting regulatory guidelines.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

RBI imposes Rs 2.92 crore penalty on Canara Bank, here's why
RBI imposes Rs 2.92 crore penalty on Canara Bank, here's why

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been fervently taking different actions on banks for disregarding the regulatory framework and flouting rules. Recently, the central bank has taken a major action against the country's largest public sector bank, Canara Bank, by imposing a hefty fine amounting to crores. This punitive action, deemed as the RBI Penalty on Bank, entails a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore on the bank, as announced by the Reserve Bank.

According to the central bank's communication, this stringent action has been initiated against Canara Bank for various operational deficiencies, including the bank's propensity to link interest rates to external benchmarks, such as the repo rate, which is not in compliance with the regulatory requirements. Additionally, the bank has been found guilty of opening savings accounts for ineligible entities, thereby contravening the established guidelines.

The Reserve Bank had conducted a statutory inspection on Canara Bank's financial functioning on March 31, 2021. The inspection was carried out in July 2020, following a complaint of fraud received from another bank. Subsequently, the RBI uncovered that the bank had not complied with the regulatory framework concerning linking interest rates on loans provided to retail and MSMEs based on floating rate to an external benchmark. Furthermore, the bank had not linked the interest rate to be charged on the new floating rate based rupee loan with the Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) in the financial year 2020-21.

The RBI has highlighted that Canara Bank also opened savings accounts in the name of several ineligible entities and provided fake mobile numbers in many credit card accounts. Moreover, the bank failed to pay interest on the accounts opened under the Daily Deposit Scheme and charged MMS fees on accounts that were not even used. The bank has also failed to issue alerts based on transactions, as per the RBI's directives.

Following these numerous operational discrepancies, the Reserve Bank has issued show cause notices to Canara Bank, requiring the bank to explain why action should not be taken against it. In response, the bank provided oral and written explanations. The RBI subsequently imposed a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore on the bank.

While the RBI's action may have sent shockwaves across the banking industry, it is unlikely to have any bearing on the bank's customers. This action has been taken solely on the grounds of operational inefficiencies on the part of the bank and is not intended to adversely impact its customers in any way.

Read more: Credit card: Tips to avoid theft if you lose your credit card

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
5 Bollywood inspired ways of draping a saree that are unconventional
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Special 80+ smash': Shafali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.