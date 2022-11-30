Search icon
RBI imposes monetary action on Zoroastrian Co-operative and Bharat Co-operative Bank

On non-compliance with RBI directions, the Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 1.25 crores

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty on two Mumbai-based cooperative banks- Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank and the Bharat Co-operative Bank for violating rules. 
 
Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank, Mumbai, has been fined 1.25 crore rupees by the RBI for failing to follow their instructions on the "Discounting of Bills by UCBs - Restricted Letters of Credit" and the Co-operative Banks Rules, 1985.
 
On the other hand, the RBI has fined Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Rs. 50.00 lakh for failing to follow its guidelines on "Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning, and Other Related Matters" (IRAC norms).
 
The RBI said on Monday evening that the monetary action against Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank is based on a deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. (Also Read: Gas Prices: Government to soon roll out new policy that will lower rising costs for CNG-PNG)
 
A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions/Rules, as stated therein by the central bank. 
 
After hearing from the bank RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforementioned directions/Rules was proven and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such principles/Rules.
 
The monetary action against the Bharat Co-operative Bank has been carried out for non-compliance with directions issued by the Central Bank. the penalty of Rs. 50 lakh has been imposed under section 47A(1)(c) read with sections 46(4)(i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act).
 
Due to the imposition of a financial penalty on Bharat Co-operative Bank, the RBI released a statement stating that the bank's statutory inspection, which it conducted with regard to its financial position as of March 31, 2020, and examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection report, and all related correspondence, revealed, among other things, that the bank did not classify certain accounts as non-performing assets in accordance with the IRAC.
 
Additionally, the RBI has disclosed that Indian Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd., Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was fined 20.00 lakh by way of an order dated November 24, 2022, for failing to follow the instructions issued on "Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning, and Other Related Matters" (IRAC norms).
 
The RBI stated in the statement that this action is based on a lack of regulatory compliance and is not meant to question the legality of any transaction or arrangement made by the bank with its clients.
