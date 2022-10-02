Search icon
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps: Know what the Monetary Policy Committee rate hike indicates

It is anticipated that the MPC will increase rates at its upcoming meeting as well, though the quantum may be smaller.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps: Know what the Monetary Policy Committee rate hike indicates
Representational Image
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to increase the benchmark policy repo rate by 50 basis points at its September policy meeting, as was expected. Currently, the repo rate is 5.9%. Based on this choice, the MPC has raised interest rates a total of 190 basis points since switching to tightening policy rates.
 
While the decision was not unanimous — MPC member Ashima Goyal voted in favour of increasing the repo rate by 35 basis points. The resolution noted that “further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, restrain the broadening of price pressures and pre-empt second round effects.”
 
The RBI maintained its forecast for inflation this year and only slightly lowered its estimate of growth in the most recent policy, indicating that the outlook for both inflation and growth has not changed significantly since the central bank's last meeting. Regarding inflation, the RBI is still projecting a consumer price index of 6.7% for 2022–2023 (6.5 % in the third quarter and 5.8 % in the fourth quarter), with a further downward trend to 5% in the first quarter of the following fiscal year.
 
The latest forecast only supports the idea that the central bank does not expect inflation to fall in line with its target over the medium term, despite the fact that there is still uncertainty regarding the trajectory of inflation and there are significant upside and downside risks, largely related to food and commodity prices. On the economic front, the RBI has reduced its projection for growth for the full year to 7%, down 20 basis points from its earlier estimate of 7.2%, as the GDP grew more slowly than anticipated in the first quarter.
 
In the run-up to this MPC meeting, there was considerable discussion, especially after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more hawkish stance, on the extent to which the MPC would tighten policy further and whether the quantum of rate hikes would ease in subsequent meetings. 
 
In his remarks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that despite the policy rate's 190 basis point increase, it still lags 2019 levels when inflation is taken into account. “Monetary and liquidity conditions, therefore, remain accommodative”, he noted.
 
Considering that the MPC has also “decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target,” this indicates more policy tightening in the pipeline.
 
Therefore, it is anticipated that the MPC will increase rates at its upcoming meeting as well, though the quantum may be smaller.
