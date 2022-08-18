Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

RBI floats discussion paper on transaction charges

RBI releases a discussion paper on transaction charges of debit, credit & others. The paper covers IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, UPI, DEBIT & CREDIT cards, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

RBI floats discussion paper on transaction charges
RBI floats discussion paper on transaction charges
Reserve Bank of India has released a discussion paper on August, 17 on “Charges in Payment Systems” for public feedback through email. The feedback can be provided on the questions raised in the discussion paper or any other suggestion on or before 3 October 2022.
 
“The focus of RBI’s initiatives in the payment systems has been to ease frictions which may arise from systemic, procedural or revenue related issues. While there are many intermediaries in the payments transaction chain, consumer complaints are generally about high and non-transparent charges,” the banking regulator said in a statement.
 
Also stated that the charges for payment services should be reasonable and competitively determined for users while also providing optimal revenue stream for the intermediaries. The RBI said to ensure this balance, it was considered useful to carry out a comprehensive review of the various charges levied in the payment systems by highlighting different dimensions and seeking stakeholder feedback.
 
The discussion paper addresses every facet of fees associated with payment systems like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as well as different payment methods like debit cards, credit cards, and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs). The RBI added that it will establish policies and select intervention tactics based on the feedback.
 
Consumers have an excellent opportunity to discuss their worries and difficulties with debit and credit charges with the Indian central bank. RBI could use feedback to direct policies and interventionist tactics. Before or on October 3, 2022, feedback can be sent to this dpssfeedback@rbi.org.in address.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.