RBI extends market trading hours, check list of new timings

In April 2020, the central bank modified the timings due to the operational disruptions and increased health concerns caused by COVID-19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the hours of trading for a number of the markets that it regulates.

In light of the operational disruptions and elevated levels of health hazards caused by COVID-19, the Reserve Bank changed the trading hours for the various markets it regulates with effect from April 7, 2020. With the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, the restoration of market hours began with effect from November 9, 2020. With effect from April 18, 2022, the opening time for regulated market hours was restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 AM.

The decision has been made to reinstate market hours for call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, and repurchase agreements in the corporate bond segments of the money market, as well as for derivatives involving the rupee interest rate. 

As a result, starting on December 12, 2022, the following altered trading hours will be in force for markets under Reserve Bank regulation:

Market

Extant Timings

Timings with effect from December 12, 2022

Call/notice/term money

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Market repo in government securities

9:00 AM to 2:30 PM

9:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Tri-party repo in government securities

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Repo in Corporate Bonds

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills)

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives*

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives*

9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

* Other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges.

