RBI extends market trading hours, check list of new timings

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the hours of trading for a number of the markets that it regulates.

In light of the operational disruptions and elevated levels of health hazards caused by COVID-19, the Reserve Bank changed the trading hours for the various markets it regulates with effect from April 7, 2020. With the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, the restoration of market hours began with effect from November 9, 2020. With effect from April 18, 2022, the opening time for regulated market hours was restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 AM.

The decision has been made to reinstate market hours for call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, and repurchase agreements in the corporate bond segments of the money market, as well as for derivatives involving the rupee interest rate.

As a result, starting on December 12, 2022, the following altered trading hours will be in force for markets under Reserve Bank regulation: