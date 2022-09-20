Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

RBI could increase interest rates by 50 bps instead of 35 bps due to inflation: Morgan Stanley

In order to combat high inflation and safeguard medium-term growth, it will be necessary to front-load its monetary policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

RBI could increase interest rates by 50 bps instead of 35 bps due to inflation: Morgan Stanley
RBI could increase interest rates by 50 bps instead of 35 bps due to inflation: Morgan Stanley
Due to the persistently high inflation and the speed at which other major central banks are raising rates, Morgan Stanley predicted that the Reserve Bank of India would increase interest rates by 50 basis points at its upcoming policy review.
 
“We were earlier expecting a 35 bps increase, however, sticky inflation and continued hawkish stance of DM (developed market) central banks warrant continued front-loading of rate hikes in our view," Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note on Friday.
 
The Indian central bank stated that in order to combat high inflation and safeguard medium-term growth, it will be necessary to front-load its monetary policy.
 
Since January, India's inflation rate has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's 6% tolerance level.
 
Due to the uncertainty surrounding changes in commodity prices globally and the potential for imported inflation if the exchange rate weakens, Chachra noted that risks to the inflation outlook are skewed upward.
 
Morgan Stanley maintained its terminal rate outlook at 6.50% despite changing their rate projection for the RBI decision on September 30 but acknowledged that the risks were tilted in favour of an increase.
 
"The external environment remains challenging ... with a stronger dollar and continued hawkish response from DM central banks," Chachra said.
 
For the third time in a row, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week by 75 basis points. There is a remote possibility that it could increase it to 100 bps. Earlier this month, the European Central Bank chose to be more hawkish and increased interest rates by 75 basis points.
 
The dollar index is currently hovering around 110, which is a 20-year high.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.