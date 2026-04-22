RBI big update: Auto-debits for SIPs, insurance, credit card bills won’t stop with new card; check new rules

The RBI has largely retained the earlier framework, while making minor adjustments after feedback from industry players. Check the new e-mandate framework here

For Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), insurance, or credit card users, there is an update from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the central bank has issued consolidated directions on the Digital Payments- E-mandate Framework, 2026. The central bank has released new, combined rules for auto-debit payments, keeping the old rules intact with minor tweaks, and the directions are effective immediately.

RBI eases auto-debit norms: No charges, higher limits for insurance and MF payments

The RBI has largely retained the earlier framework, while making minor adjustments after feedback from industry players.

Your auto-pay won’t break if your card changes

In the new rule, the RBI has now allowed your debit or credit card to be reissued, and your standing instructions won’t need to be set up again. The issuers can map existing e-mandates to new cards, reducing disruption for users. Earlier, if the debit or credit card was reissued, the auto-debits would usually break as the e-mandate was tied to the card number. The mandate was linked to that specific 16-digit card number, expiry date, and CVV. If the card expired, got lost, was blocked for fraud, or was upgraded, the bank gave you a new card with a new number/expiry. But with new directions, if the debit or credit card is replaced, SIP or bill auto-payments will continue, as banks can link your existing e-mandate to the new card.

No fees for using auto-debit

The framework states that “no charges shall be levied on customers for availing of the e-mandate facility” for recurring payments. Earlier, some banks/payment platforms were testing small fees for e-mandate services, but now the RBI has clearly banned that, so auto-pay remains free for customers. Every month when the money gets auto-deducted, there’s no extra “convenience fee” or “processing charge” just for using auto-debit. It also applies to recurring payments.

Better complaint handling

The RBI reiterates that issuers must have “an appropriate dispute redressal system to facilitate the customer to lodge grievances.” Banks must mention how to raise complaints in every payment alert they send you. They also must have a proper system to handle disputes. If an unauthorised payment happens through auto-debit, the same protection rules apply as with other digital payments. Rules on limiting customer liability for unauthorised transactions will apply to recurring payments as well, bringing auto-debits under the same safety net.

Auto-debit limits:

Up to Rs 15,000 per payment, no extra OTP or approval needed. Above Rs 15,000, users need to approve it with OTP/AFA. For insurance, mutual funds, and credit card bills, limit without OTP is higher, up to Rs 1 lakh per payment.

The changes in instructions on e-mandates were based on feedback from stakeholders, the RBI said.