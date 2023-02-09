RBI announces UPI-based coin-vending machine, how to use it with UPI QR codes

RBI: These machines will be installed at railway stations, shopping malls and markets at 19 places in 12 cities. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to run a pilot project to operate a machine that dispenses currency coins via UPI-linked QR codes. RBI Deputy Governor T Ravi Shankar made this announcement. These machines will work on the principle of payments made through UPI. The user will scan the code and pay through his mobile applications after which he can collect coins from the coin vending machines. The machine has been completely made in India.

Before this, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced the QR-code based coin vending machine's pilot project.

The pilot project will be initially started in 12 cities. These machines will provide the customers coins in exchange for UPI-based payments. As of now, these machines act as an exchange machine. People push in currency notes and receive coins. However, several fake currency notes were also pushed in, prompting the

RBI to change the system completely.

These machines will be installed at railway stations, shopping malls and markets at 19 places in 12 cities.

Shankar said that coin supply is more than the space required to store them. Also, there are problems in delivering these coins. Hence it is imperative to put them into circulation.

These machines will prove to be a boon for those who need coins to make small payments.