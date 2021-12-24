RBI Alert! Deadline for card tokenisation extended by six months - Know more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, December 23, decided to extend its deadline to tokenise cards for online transactions till June 30, 2022. The extension came after several requests from the industry stakeholders who were not yet ready for the change.

The new order issued by the RBI says that the timeline for saving a card for online transactions has been extended by six months. it also mentioned that this is the last extension and operators who do not cooperate, their data will be deleted or purged.

A statement issued by the RBI said, "In addition to tokenisation, industry stakeholders may devise alternate mechanism(s) to handle any use case (including recurring e-mandates, EMI option, etc.) or post transaction activity (including chargeback handling, dispute resolution, reward/loyalty programme, etc.) that currently involves/requires the storage of CoF data by entities other than card issuers and card networks."

Earlier, the deadline for the same was December 31, 2021. For the unversed, the word 'token' is used as a replacement for credit/debit cards for online transactions.

With the implementation of new guidelines, all online operating e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Myntra, Zomate, Amazon, etc will not be able to save card details on their website. Customers will have to enter card details every time they make a new transaction.

However, customers also have an option to allow the platform to use a card of their choice for the payment method. Customers can tokenise their cards only with explicit consent that requires Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA).

These guidelines were first issued by the RBI in March 2020 and earlier this year in September, the RBI further enhanced the guidelines where the merchants were not allowed to save card details or tokenise to improve safety and security.