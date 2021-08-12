Ration card update: Name of family members can now be added online - Here's how

A ration card in today's time is as important as the Aadhaar card because it too holds information about an individual and their family. The distribution of the ration is based on the information provided on the ration card, it tells how much ration is needed per family.

The ration card includes the names of the members of a family including the head and as and when the members increase the relevant names are added as an update and for further assistance. For example, if a child is born or a person has been added via marriage, etc.

Generally, to update a ration card, one must go to the nearest government office but now you can do it online with ease.

Documents needed to update a ration card:

When adding names of children of a family, the head of the family will require a photo of the child along with their birth certificates and aadhaar card of parents.

If a member has been added via marriage and the head wants to add the woman's name on the ration card then her aadhaar card, marriage certificate and the ration card of that member's parents are required.

How to update name online:

- Go to the official website of your state's food supply or if you belong to UP then visit https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx

- If visiting the site for the first time then you will have to create an ID but if you already have one then you can log in with it.

- After logging in, you will be directed to a homepage where you will find an option of adding a member

- Click on the new member link and a new form will appear

- Fill in the correct information of the new member in the form.

- You will have to upload a soft copy of all the documents required after upload everything submit the form

- After submission, a registration number will be given to you

- With the registration number you can track your form on the website

- Officials will check all the documents in case of any discrepancies you will be informed and if everything is correct then your form will be accepted and your name will be added to the ration card and it will be delivered to you at home.