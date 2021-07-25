Ration card holders alert! Get these benefits along with free ration for 4 months - Know how

If you are also a ration card holder, then there is important news for you. The government had announced to give free ration to the poor for the next 4 months i.e. till November. Under this, now 5 kg food grains are being given free of cost to the poor. Along with this, many other benefits are also being given.

Ration Card is necessary

There are many other benefits of ration card. It is an essential legal document that is given by the Government of India to its citizens. Ration distribution is based on the information entered in this card. It is one of the legally recognized identities and residential address proof documents.

4 months free ration

The government has announced to give free ration to the poor till November. Through this scheme, about 80 crore people of the country will be given free ration facility. Under this, 5 kg food grains are being given free of cost to the poor.

Benefits of Ration Card

You can use this government card as address proof. Apart from this, it also works as an identity card. You can use this card for all kinds of work such as bank, land papers, gas connections. Apart from making Voter ID card, it is also used in making other necessary documents.

Eligibility

If your annual income is less than Rs 27,000, then you can apply for poverty line ration card. As per the eligibility, above poverty line (APL), below poverty line (BPL) card and Antyodaya ration card (AAY) can be made.

How to apply for Ration Card

1. Visit the official website of your state. For example, if you are a resident of Bihar, click on hindiyojana.in/apply-ration-card-bihar.

2. Now click on 'Apply online for ration card'.

3. You can give Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, health card, driving license etc as ID proof to get ration card made.

4. After filling the application, deposit the fee which can range from Rs 5 to Rs 45 and submit the application.

5. Now after the field verification, if your application is found correct, then your ration card will be generated.