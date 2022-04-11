Ration card alert! Central government to implement new rules - Know more

While the Centre has extended the period of free rations for everyone after its win at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has also made a few changes in the rules and regulations for the ration cardholders.

Now, there are standard rules set for the ration cardholders regarding the eligibility but the government is now changing it.

As per the Department of Food and Public Distribution, at present 80 crore people across the country are taking advantage of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). There are many people among them who are financially prosperous. Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Public Distribution is going to make changes in the standards.

In this regard, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said that a meeting is being held with the states regarding changes in the standards. Incorporating the suggestions given by the states, new standards are being prepared for the characters. After the implementation of the new standard, only eligible persons will get the benefit, ineligible people will not be able to get the benefit. This change is being made keeping the needy in mind.

According to the Department of Food and Public Distribution, till now the 'One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme' has been implemented in 32 states and UTs. Crores of beneficiaries i.e. 86 per cent of the population coming under NFSA are taking advantage of this scheme. Every month about 1.5 crore people are taking benefit by moving from one place to another.