Ration card Aadhaar linking: Deadline extended to June 30, here's how to link

In a big relief to ration card holders, those who have not linked their ration card with Aadhaar, will continue receiving ration supplies and will be entitled to other facilities till June 30, 2022. Actually, for the convenience of ration card holders, the government has extended the last date for linking ration card with Aadhaar.

Beneficiaries will now be able to link their ration cards with Aadhaar by June 30, 2022. Earlier the last date was fixed as March 31, 2022. In such a situation, if you have not linked the ration card with Aadhaar, then do it at the earliest.

Avail many benefits

Ration card holders get many benefits from the government. The central government has also started the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme. Lakhs of people are getting the benefit of this. You can also take advantage of the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme by linking your ration card with Aadhaar.

With this, you can get food grains in any state of the country with the help of your ration card.

Link ration card with Aadhaar

Go to the official website of Aadhaar - uidai.gov.in.

Here click on 'Start Now'

Fill your address including district and state name

Then click on 'Ration Card Benefit' option

Enter your Aadhaar number, Ration card number, e-mail address and mobile number

After doing this OTP will come on your registered mobile number

As you enter the OTP, you will get the message of process completion on your screen

As soon as the whole process is completed, your Aadhaar will be verified and it will be linked with your ration card.

How to link Ration card with Aadhaar offline

For linking the ration card with the Aadhaar, the necessary documents will have to be submitted at the ration card centre. These documents include Aadhaar copy, ration card copy and passport size photo of the ration card holder.

Biometric data verification of your Aadhaar can also be done at the ration card centre.