Ram Navami Bank holiday 2026: Are banks open or closed today on March 27? Check state-wise list

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Banks across India are open today, March 27, despite Ram Navami celebrations continuing in some states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had declared a bank holiday on March 26, which was observed in cities like Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Shimla. However, several states in India have declared a holiday today, March 27, to celebrate Ram Navami.

Ram Navami bank holiday on March 27, 2026: Check state-wise list here

The regions where banks are closed today: Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Gangtok (Sikkim).

Ram Navami celebrations

Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama, is being celebrated across India over two days, March 26 and 27. The festival is observed with prayers, fasting, and devotional activities nationwide. The RBI had categorized bank holidays into three parts: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and banks' closing of accounts.

RBI's bank holiday calendar

The RBI notifies the bank holiday calendar at the beginning of each year, which all bank branches must adhere to. According to the calendar, the next bank holiday is on March 28 due to the Saturday week off, followed by a Sunday bank holiday on March 29. There are no other bank holidays in March.

Online banking services

Customers can access online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS, as well as UPI services, on bank holidays. ATM services are also available 24x7 for cash withdrawals and other requirements. However, banking operations requiring a physical visit to the branch, such as encashing a cheque, are suspended on bank holidays.

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.

Banks across India remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per RBI norms. They remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of all months. March has 18 bank holidays, including weekly offs