HRA hike news: Government employees in Rajasthan have received a piece of good news on Chhoti Diwali (October 30). Days after hiking the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees, the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced an increment in House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Budget Secretary of Rajasthan Finance Department Debashish Prusty has also issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. It mentions the increase in HRA as the category. According to this notification, HRA has been increased by 20 per cent for 'Y' category cities and 10 per cent for 'Z' category cities. This order will come into effect from November 1, 2024.

Recently, the state government increased the dearness allowance of state employees by three per cent. It has now increased from 50 to 53 per cent. A total of about 15.38 lakh government employees, pensioners and family pensioners will benefit from this decision of the government.

The DA hike will be available from July 1, 2024. However, the increased DA amount from July 1 to October 31 will be deposited in GPF. Whereas, the cash benefit of increased DA will be available from November 1, 2024.

