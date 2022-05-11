Railways update: Check this new rule of IRCTC before booking train tickets

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

File photo

If you travel by train often and book tickets online through the IRCTC website and app, then this news is for you. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has changed the rules for booking tickets.

After the implementation of the new rule, crores of users will now have to verify their accounts.

READ | ‘Baby berth’ for children: Indian Railways’ thoughtful gift to moms on Mother’s Day

Verification of mobile no. and e-mail mandatory

According to the rules issued by IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, users will be required to verify their mobile numbers and e-mail IDs before booking tickets.

However, this change will be applicable to those passengers who have not booked tickets through the app or website since the arrival of Covid-19 in India (March 2020).

If you have also not booked a ticket for a long time, then first complete the verification process.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Good news soon for central government employees? DA hike likely in July

Here’s how to verify your mobile number and e-mail

Step 1: Go to the IRCTC app or website and click on the verification window.

Step 2: Here you have to enter your registered mobile number and e-mail id.

Step 3: After entering both the information, click on the verify button.

Step 4: After clicking on verify, OTP will come on your mobile, enter it and verify the mobile number.

Step 5: Similarly, after entering the code received on the e-mail id, your mail id will be verified.