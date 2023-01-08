Quick guide: How to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card

Linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar card is a simple process that can be done online or in person. Having your mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card can make it easier to access various government services and to receive updates and notifications from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Here's how to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card:

Online:

Go to the UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/) and click on the "Aadhaar Services" tab.

Click on the "Update your Mobile Number" link.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the text verification code, and click "Send OTP."

You will receive an OTP (one-time password) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the designated field and click "Submit."

Enter your new mobile number in the designated field and click "Submit."

You will be asked to verify your mobile number by sending an SMS from your new mobile number to the UIDAI.

Once your mobile number has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card, you will receive a confirmation message.

In Person:

Locate your nearest enrolment center by visiting the UIDAI website or using the "Aadhaar Enrolment/Update" center locator on the website.

Visit the enrolment center and bring your original and photocopy of your Aadhaar card, as well as your original and photocopy of a valid proof of identity (such as a passport, PAN card, or voter ID card).

Fill out the "Aadhaar Update/Correction Form" and indicate that you want to update your mobile number.

Submit the form along with your documents and biometric information (fingerprints and iris scan) to the enrolment center operator.

Once your mobile number has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card, you will receive a confirmation message.

It's important to note that you can only link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card if your mobile number is registered with the UIDAI. If your mobile number is not registered, you will need to visit an enrolment center to update your mobile number and have it linked with your Aadhaar card.