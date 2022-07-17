Search icon
Now people caught for drunken driving in this state will have to donate blood

For driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the traffic rules violator will pay Rs 5,000 for the first offence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

File photo: Twitter/Punjab Police

People caught overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab will have to deliver a lecture to school students and perform community service at a hospital or donate blood besides paying a fine.

According to a new notification issued by the state transport department on fines for different traffic violations, an offender caught for overspeeding will pay Rs 1,000 for first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offence.

For driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the traffic rules violator will pay Rs 5,000 for first offence and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offence, it said, adding that the licence will also be suspended for three months in both these violations.

According to the order, a person "will have to undergo community service as specified by the competent authority" in case of overspeeding and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

Community service

"The traffic rules offender will have to undertake a refresher course by the transport authority and thereafter teach at least 20 students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for at least two hours in a nearby school," it said.

After delivering the lecture, the offender will be issued a certificate by the nodal officer. The officer concerned at the time of compounding of offence will check the certificate issued to the offender, it said.

Offender have to donate 1 unit of blood

"The offender will partake community service for at least two hours in a nearby hospital as suggested by the doctor in-charge or donate at least one unit of blood in a nearby blood bank," said the order.

In case of jumping red light, a fine of Rs 1,000 for first offence and Rs 2,000 for repeat offence will be charged.

For using a mobile phone while driving vehicles, the offender will have to pay Rs 5,000 for first offence and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offence, it said.

For riding a two-wheeler with more than two persons, a fine of Rs 1,000 for first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offence will be charged from the offender.

A fine of Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne for excess load will be charged for overloading in goods carriages and Rs 40,000 and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne for the repeat offence.

The license will be suspended for three months in all these traffic violations, the notification said.

