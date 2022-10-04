Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide

Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking (file photo)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced banking services through WhatsApp for both customers and non-customers in an effort to make banking services more accessible. The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24x7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones. To activate the banking facility on WhatsApp follow the below steps:

Step 1: Customers need to first save the official PNB's WhatsApp number +919264092640 from the registered mobile number.

Step 2: Initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending a hi/hello to this number.

Step 3: Must ensure to check "green tick" along with PNB's profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that this is a genuine WhatsApp banking account.

These banking services available through WhatsApp

At present, PNB would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheques, request cheque book to its account holders through the WhatsApp banking service. Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include:

Online account opening

Enquire about bank deposit/loan products

Digital products

NRI services

Locate branch/atm

Enquire latest interest rates

