Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide

Punjab National Bank would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions etc on WhatsApp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking (file photo)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced banking services through WhatsApp for both customers and non-customers in an effort to make banking services more accessible. The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24x7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones. To activate the banking facility on WhatsApp follow the below steps:

Step 1: Customers need to first save the official PNB's WhatsApp number +919264092640 from the registered mobile number.
Step 2: Initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending a hi/hello to this number.
Step 3: Must ensure to check "green tick" along with PNB's profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that this is a genuine WhatsApp banking account.

These banking services available through WhatsApp

At present, PNB would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheques, request cheque book to its account holders through the WhatsApp banking service. Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include:

  • Online account opening
  • Enquire about bank deposit/loan products
  • Digital products
  • NRI services
  • Locate branch/atm
  • Enquire latest interest rates

READ | CNG, PNG prices hiked in Mumbai, to cost more from October 4: Check new rates here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Step inside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home with spacious living room, sprawling garden and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 471 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.