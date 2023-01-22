Search icon
Punjab National Bank: PNB launches digital credit card against FDs, here’s everything you need to know

Credit cards against fixed deposits are now available digitally at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Jan 22, 2023

Punjab National Bank, the first government-run financial institution to provide a credit card in exchange for a fixed-deposit account, has made the decision to do so publicly. Clients may apply for a RuPay or VISA credit card with a maximum 80% credit limit online in exchange for a single or more FDs. A credit card secured by an FD may be used to get perks like a cash advance, lounge access, and attractive rewards.

Credit cards against FDs have the following important features:

  • There is no need to submit any documents in order to get a credit card.
  • Customers do not need to visit the branch in person since they may apply online.
  • The virtual credit card will be issued immediately by the bank, with no waiting time.
  • It will provide extensive insurance protection (on RuPay variant).
  • The advantages of UPI connection on RuPay credit card are also available.
  • There are also thrilling bonus points and deals.

The PNB credit card against FDs was announced via a tweet from the company's Twitter account. The following numbers may be used to get further information: 0120-4616200, 1800 180 2345.

PNB is providing a festival feast to kick off New Year's activities with no processing fees or paperwork costs throughout this time. The interest rates on house loans start at 8.55%, while auto loans start at 8.40%. Visit your local PNB branch or contact PNB through their toll-free lines for further details.

 

