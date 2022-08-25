Search icon
Punjab National Bank mega e-auction of properties begins today: Here’s how you can participate

The e-auction of properties begins today. The properties offered by PNB e-auction includes all types of properties, housing, residential, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is beginning the e-auction of properties today (August 25) and interested buyers can expect to find fantastic deals on real estate during this time. The information about the auction was shared by Punjab National Bank in a Twitter post. “Your search for affordable residential and commercial properties will come to an end here! Log on to e-Bikray portal https://ibapi.in for bidding,” said a PNB tweet.
 
PNB is auctioning off several types of properties including residential, commercial, and industrial assets. As mentioned earlier, this is an e-auction, which means everything will be done online and participants don’t have to be physically present at a location. If you are interested in participating in PNB mega e-auction, you can follow the steps below.
 
How to participate in the PNB online auction:
  1. Register yourself through your mobile number and email ID
  2. Upload your respective KYC documents
  3. After the verification is completed, an online challan will be filled and then you’ll be able to bid online.
 
Banks typically put up those properties for auction whose loans could not be serviced. Banks occasionally place these properties up for auction through the Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal.
 
According to the statistics on the IBAPI portal, 14,545 residential properties, 2734 commercial properties, 1486 industrial properties, 106 agricultural properties, and 35 properties over state are available. The properties were put up for auction by 11 banks.
