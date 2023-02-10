Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Punjab National Bank, BoB news: Massive blow to PNB, Bank of Baroda customers, they will pay more for THESE services

Punjab National Bank news: Both PNB and BoB will also lend at higher rates from now on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Punjab National Bank, BoB news: Massive blow to PNB, Bank of Baroda customers, they will pay more for THESE services
Punjab National Bank news: The Bank of Baroda has increased MCLR by 5 basis points. (Representational)

In a major blow to the customers of the Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda, their lending rates have been increased. This decision will directly impact the existing and potential customers of the banks who have secured loans from here. While the new rates have been implemented by PNB, BoB's new rates will come into effect on February 12.

PNB said in a recent regulatory filing that the repo-linked lending rates have been increased by 25 basis points. The lending rates now have been increased from 8.75 percent to 9 percent.

The Bank of Baroda has increased MCLR by 5 basis points. The bank's MCLR overnight increased from 7.85 percent to 7.90 percent. For at least one month, the MCLR has increased from 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent.

The decisions have been taken as the Reserve Bank of India increased policy rates for the sixth time in a row. Amid rampant inflation, RBI has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. They have been increasing repo rates since May of this year. The repo rate was first increased in May last year.

With this increase, home loans, car loans and personal loans are slated to become more expensive. This is because with the increase of the repo rate, the banks will take money from RBI at a higher rate.

Both PNB and BoB will also lend at higher rates from now on. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.