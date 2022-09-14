Public Provident Fund: Invest Rs. 100 per day and get Rs. 25 lakh during retirement

Representational Image

To secure the future people look for the best financial investment where they can maximise the profit and secure returns as well. There are numerous schemes which can make you economically safe but the Public Provident Fund is considered the best option.

PPF provides many benefits despite the low-interest rate. If you invest money in this scheme, tax is also saved while the investment is made. Both employed and self-employed individuals may use it. The security and returns of this savings plan are guaranteed by the government. PPF currently offers interest at a rate of 7.1 percent.

Both the maturity amount and the interest income are entirely tax-free in this situation. Mutual fund returns are undoubtedly higher in other schemes, but there is a long-term capital gains tax of up to 20%.

Let’s take a look at different angles of Public Provident Fund from investment angle.

Equity Mutual Fund

According to a survey, Equity Mutual Funds are the first choice for retirement which is followed by the Employee Provident Fund and then the Public Provident Fund. In the long run, PPF provides very good returns. If you are also planning for your retirement, start depositing money in this scheme from today, the retirement fund will be huge.

Investment calculations

If you deposit 100 rupees every day for a year, you will have deposited 36500 rupees. You will receive a total of Rs 9.89 lakh if you make this investment for 15 years and the interest rate stays at 7.1 percent. Your initial deposit will have grown to Rs 547500 after 15 years.

Maturity Period 15 years are required for PPF to mature. Even after that, it may be renewed every five to five years.

Get a Rs. 25 lakh retirement fund in 25 years