Provident Fund: Step-by-step guide for EPFO subscribers to submit PF nominations online

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provided its subscribers with an option to add or change the name of the nominees to ensure the social security of the family members. The EPFO subscribers can easily change or add the EPF, EPS nomination online through the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

However, an EPF account holder can change its EPF or PF account nominee by filing a new PF nomination. Now, the subscriber can do this on its own by filing.

Recently the EPFO has informed through its official handle about how to change EPF/PF nomination online. “#EPF Members can file new nominations to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination,” the EPFO said.

A step-by-step guide to filing EPF/EPS nomination digitally

Step 1: Check out the EPFO website

Step 2: Click on the services

Step 3: Go to 'For Employees'

Step 4: Click on Member UAN/Online Service

Step 5: Log in using your UAN and Password

Step 6: Under the 'Manage Tab', select E-Nomination

Step 7: Select 'Yes' to update the family declaration

Step 8: Click on 'Add Family Details' Note: You can add more than one nominee as well.

Step 9: Select 'Nomination Details' to indicate the total amount of share

Step 10: Click on 'Save EPF Nomination'

Step 11: Generate OTP

Step 12: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card

Step 13: The process of registering e-Nomination with EPFO will be complete.

Once the e-Nomination is completed, you will not require any more physical documents to carry. This service of e-Nomination was started by EPFO for the PF subscribers. Once this process is duly completed, other things like the name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.