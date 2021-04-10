Provident Fund news: Don't know your UAN or want to generate it? Here's how

Provident Fund (PF) is the retirement fund employees and is an important investment option as it comes with assured fixed return and social security. Every employee of a company has a Universal Account Number or UAN. This is a 12-digit number allocated to the employee by the Company with an active PF (Provident Fund) account.

Employees can conveniently access their PF profile with this Universal Account Number. By just accessing the UAN homepage through the log in, they can download online passbooks, transfer requests and adjustments.

Oftentimes, an employee doesn’t know their UAN. Follow these steps to know your UAN or if you want to generate a UAN.

How to find your UAN?

Step 1- Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

Also read How EPFO WhatsApp helpline service will solve your grievances sitting at home?

Step 2- After clicking on the ‘Our services’ tab, clock the ‘For Employees’ option.

Step 3- Now choose the option Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP).

Step 4- In the ‘Important links’ sections click on ‘Know your UAN’.

Step 5- You will be required to submit your ID or Aadhar number or PAN number

Step 6- In the next step enter your personal details like name, date of birth, mobile number, etc.

Step 7- Fill in the captcha and click on ‘Get Authorisation Pin’

Step 8- The UAN number will be sent on your mobile number. Although most employees are provided the UAN by their companies, but incase that doesn’t happen you can generate UAN yourself by following these simple steps.

How to generate UAN?

Step 1- Go the official portal of UAN at unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2- Click on the ‘Know your UAN’ section. A new page will appear.

Step 3- From the dropdown menu, select your state and EPFO office . Now enter your PF number/ member ID and other details like name, date of birth, mobile number and captcha code. (Your PF number/member ID will be mentioned in your salary slips.)

Step 4- Now click on the ‘Get Authorization Pin’ option. You will receive a PIN on your mobile number.

Step 5- Enter this PIN and select the ‘Validate OTP and get UAN’ option.

Step 6- Your UAN will be sent to your mobile number.

It is important to note that for you to generate UAN, your organisation should be registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).