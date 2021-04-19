Provident Fund news: Want to check your PF balance without UAN? Follow these steps

Provident Fund (PF) is the retirement fund for a lot of people and is an important investment option as it comes with assured fixed return. People usually want to know how much they have accumulated in their Employees' Provident Fund account.

Every employee of a company has a Universal Account Number or UAN as it is popularly called. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its members to check their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance using Universal Account Number (UAN). This is a 12-digit number allocated to the employee by the Company with an active PF (Provident Fund) account.

However, with Umang app and EPFO portal, it's now easier to check EPF balance check online. You can even use the EPFO SMS service to know your balance.

Here is a way to check EPF account balance without a UAN number:

1. Users need to log in at the EPF home page of epfindia.gov.in

2. After login, users need to click on the EPF balance section- 'Click Here to Know your EPF Balance'

3. After you click on the log-in page, You will be automatically redirected to epfoservices.in/epfo/. Go to "Member Balance Information".

4. Select your state and click on your EPFO office link.

5. Enter your PF Account Number, name, and registered mobile number. Then click on 'Submit' and your PF balance will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: PF account holders can check their EPF balance without a UAN number by logging in at passbook.epfindia.gov.in. Members can check PF balance only 6 hours after activating UAN.

PF balance check with UAN number

Members registered on the UAN portal can get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899 or by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

Oftentimes, an employee doesn’t know their UAN.

Follow these steps to generate a UAN

Step 1- Go the official portal of UAN at unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2- Click on the ‘Know your UAN’ section. A new page will appear.

Step 3- From the dropdown menu, select your state and EPFO office. Now enter your PF number/ member ID and other details like name, date of birth, mobile number and captcha code. (Your PF number/member ID will be mentioned in your salary slips.)

Step 4- Now click on the ‘Get Authorization Pin’ option. You will receive a PIN on your mobile number.

Step 5- Enter this PIN and select the ‘Validate OTP and get UAN’ option.

Step 6- Your UAN will be sent to your mobile number.

It is important to note that for you to generate UAN, your organisation should be registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).