Prices hike, expensive loans: Know how these rule changes from March 1 will impact your daily life

The month of February is about to come to an end. A number of new regulations will take effect on March 1 and could have an impact on your monthly spending plan. Social media, bank loans, LPG cylinders, and other major developments could occur in March. The railway schedule has also changed at the same time.

Let's discuss which new regulations will go into effect in March and how they can affect your monthly spending.

Bank loans can be expensive

The repo rate was recently hiked by the Reserve Bank of India. Following this, many banks raised their MCLR rates. The loan and EMI would be directly impacted by this. The burden of EMIs and rising loan interest rates may trouble the average person.

LPG and CNG price hike

Gas prices for LPG, CNG, and PNG are set at the start of each month. Although the cost of LPG cylinders was not increased the previous time, this time it is anticipated that the festival may cause a price hike, as per reports by india.com.

Changes to the train schedule

The Indian Railways may make certain schedule adjustments at the same time as summer approaches. In March, the list can be made public. According to media sources, starting on March 1, the schedule for 5,000 cargo trains and thousands of passenger trains may be altered.

Bank holidays

In March, banks will be closed for 12 days, including Holi and Navratri. Weekly bank holidays are also included in this.

Potential changes in social media terms and conditions

The Indian government recently modified the IT regulations. Now, social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram must abide by new Indian regulations. The new policy will be in effect for posts that stir up religious feelings. The new regulation may be put into effect in March. Incorrect posts may also result in fines for users.