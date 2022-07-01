19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by about Rs 200, check new rates here

(Image Source: ANI)

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder, Indian Oil Corporation made the announcement. The new rates will be applicable from today, that is July 1, 2022. With this rate reduction, consumers are slated to get a relief of about Rs 200 per cylinder.

Commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders price has been reduced by Rs 198 in Delhi with effect from July 1. Now a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 2021. Earlier, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital was Rs 2219.

Petroleum company Indian Oil has reduced the prices of commercial cylinders in all the four metros of the country. The maximum reduction has been done in Delhi, while the price of LPG cylinder in Kolkata has been reduced the least.

The companies did not give any relief to the domestic consumers today, due to which the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will continue to be available at the same price. It was last changed on May 19, 2022.

New rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder

Delhi - Rs 2021

Kolkata - Rs 2140

Mumbai - Rs 1981

Chennai - Rs 2186