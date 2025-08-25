Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: How to do re-KYC? 5 things to keep in mind

To ensure the smooth functioning of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, account holders must comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, which also include periodic re-KYC.

Vaishali Shastri

Aug 25, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: How to do re-KYC? 5 things to keep in mind
Know how to do re-KYC for PMJDY account and important points.
Summary:

- The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was started in 2014

-It is important for the account holder to complete their re-KYC.

-If not done, it can lead to severe consequences like freezing of accounts, cancellation of benefit transfers, and access to funds.

-To complete re-KYC, visit the bank with all documents and fill out the KYC form. 

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was started under the Modi government in 2014 to turn financial institutions inclusive of people from poor backgrounds and ensure their financial security by giving millions of Indians access to banking. However, to ensure the smooth functioning of these accounts, account holders must comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, which also include periodic re-KYC.

PMJDY: Why is Re-KYC important?

Re-KYC is essential to verify the existing account in case it was not linked with all documents, changes in personal details like a new address, mobile number, or ID proof. Through re-KYC, banks keep annual compliance checks, by initiating re-KYC reminders through SMS, email, or post. If the account holders fail to comply with these verifications, banks may suspend account services, which will restrict account holders from withdrawing funds or receiving subsidies.

If the holder did not complete re-KYC, then the account concerned will be subjected to temporary freezing and the holder will not be able to access funds. This will also lead to cancelation of direct benefit transfers, government subsidies, and day-to-day banking services.

How to update KYC details?

To complete re-KYC, follow these steps:

-Visit the branch where you have your Jan Dhan account. In case you are unable to visit, check for other options like doorstep service, digital re-KYC or e-KYC through mobile or net banking.

-Carry the original and a photocopy of valid ID and address proof. These documents are acceptable: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or driving license. Utility bills, rental agreements, or any government-issued document can serve as proof of address.

- Fill out a KYC update form with the latest contact and personal information. Once the bank verifies all documents, the account details get updated within a few working days.

 

