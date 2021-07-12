PPF vs VPF: Which one gives more return? Check interest rates, tax saving guide

When it comes to planning your retirement, both Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) are extremely popular. Some consider PPF to be the better way to save money, while others prefer VPF. Let's find out which of these is suitable for you.

VPF (Voluntary Provident Fund)

If a person chooses VPF, then he can contribute any amount from his salary into it, provided that this contribution should be in addition to 12 percent of his basic salary and dearness allowance. In a way, VPF can be considered as an extension of PPF. Only the employee contributes to this, and there is no contribution of the company or employer in this. If an employee wants, he can also contribute 100% of his basic salary and DA. VPF comes under the EEE category, i.e. the money deposited, principal amount, and interest are not taxable.

Any employee who is working in India can invest in VPF. It earns interest at the rate of 8.5% per annum. Investors also get tax exemption under section 80C of income tax in this and the return on maturity is also tax-free. It has a maturity period till retirement, but if the job is lost in the middle of the career then partial withdrawal can also be made. Apart from this, money can also be withdrawn before maturity for construction of the house, medical reasons, own marriage, or marriage of someone dependent on you. It can also be used to repay the loan.

PPF (Public Provident Fund)

This scheme is for all the employees of organized and unorganized sectors. By investing in it, you can deposit money for your old age or to meet future needs. In the PPF account, only Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested annually i.e. only Rs 12,500 per month can be invested. The minimum investment in this is Rs 500 per annum. In this too, investors get tax exemption of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C. PPF is a long-term investment, it matures in 15 years. However, partial withdrawal can be done here well after 7 years. The interest earned on this and the maturity amount are both tax-free.

What is the difference between VPF and PPF

1. VPF is only for salaried class people, whereas anyone can invest in PPF.2. You can invest only a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh annually in PPF, while there is no maximum investment limit in VPF.3. Currently, you get 7.1% annual interest on PPF, while VPF currently gets 8.5% annual interest.4. The maturity of VPF is till retirement, it cannot be extended, but PPF can be extended for 5 years after maturity5. Loan can be availed after 6 years of investment in VPF, but not on PPF.

Tax Saving in VPS and PPF

You can invest only up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually in PPF, which is exempted under 80C, whereas there is no tax on investment up to Rs 5 lakh in VPF. These new rules have come into effect from April 1, 2021. According to these new rules, you can invest Rs 2.5 lakh in EPF and VPF in a financial year and the interest earned on it will be tax-free. However, if you invest above Rs 2.5 lakhs, you will have to pay tax on the interest you earn. If there is no contribution of the employer in the EPF account, then this limit will increase to Rs 5 lakh. This happens in VPF since there is no contribution by the employer. Therefore, in VPF, you can save tax on the interest earned on investment up to Rs 5 lakh annually.