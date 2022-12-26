Post Office Time Deposit scheme will fetch you higher returns than fixed deposit with tax exemptions

The Post Office Time Deposit Scheme is a fixed deposit scheme offered by the Indian Post Office. It allows individuals to invest their money for a fixed period of time and earn a predetermined rate of interest. The scheme is a safe and secure investment option that offers a higher rate of interest compared to a savings account.

The Post Office Time Deposit Scheme is available for a minimum period of one year and a maximum period of five years. The investment can be made in multiples of INR 200, with no upper limit on the amount that can be invested. The interest rate on the scheme is reviewed quarterly by the Government of India and is usually higher than the rate offered by banks.

Investors can open a Post Office Time Deposit account at any post office or through the online portal of India Post. The account can be opened individually or jointly, and a nomination facility is also available. Investors can choose to receive the interest earned on their investment either monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or at maturity.

One of the major benefits of the Post Office Time Deposit Scheme is that it is fully backed by the Government of India. This means that the investment is completely safe and secure, as the government guarantees the repayment of the principal amount and the interest earned. The scheme is also tax-efficient, as the interest earned is tax-free up to a certain limit.

Another advantage of the Post Office Time Deposit Scheme is that it is easily accessible. Investors can visit any post office to open an account or access the online portal from the comfort of their home. The scheme is also suitable for people who do not have a bank account, as they can easily open a Post Office Time Deposit account at any post office.

Overall, the Post Office Time Deposit Scheme is a safe and secure investment option that offers a higher rate of interest compared to a savings account. It is fully backed by the Government of India, tax-efficient, and easily accessible. It is a suitable option for individuals looking to invest their money for a fixed period of time and earn a predetermined rate of interest.