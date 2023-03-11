Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Post Office tax saving scheme: Save up to Rs 1.5 lakh tax and get up to 7% return

Post Office Scheme: With rates starting at 5.50% p.a., the rate of return offered on fixed deposits is fairly appealing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Post Office tax saving scheme: Save up to Rs 1.5 lakh tax and get up to 7% return
Post Office tax saving scheme: Save up to Rs 1.5 lakh tax and get up to 7% return

The Indian Post Office oversees a number of savings programmes. Via the post office, a small savings scheme account can be started. These programmes provide customers the chance to save on taxes while still receiving favourable returns on their deposits. A taxpayer can save tax based on the exemption if they decide to invest in it.

This Post Office initiative will help you save more tax and it will provide a return of 7%, and the plan will mature in 5 years. This programme is a post office term deposit with various tenure options.

Interest rate for term deposits
Term deposits are offered at interest rates ranging from 6.6% to 7% depending on the tenure. Interest on the 1-year term deposit offered by the post office is 6.6%; for terms of two and three years, it is 6.8% and 6.9%. Five-year term deposits are also earning 7% interest at the same time.

(Also Read: Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees, sacked employees seek new job on LinkedIn)

What time period will the tax be saved?
When it comes to term deposits, they are available for 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. Several interest rates are also provided for this post office tenure. On the five-year term deposit, there is also the benefit of tax savings. Under section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961, taxes are exempt.

How much tax can be saved?
Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961 allows for tax savings of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. This is a well-liked tax-saving alternative that is provided by numerous government programmes. It is noteworthy that only investments made over a five-year period qualify for tax savings. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.