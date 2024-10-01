Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

IND vs BAN test: Sunil Gavaskar not happy with India's tactics against Bangladesh, says, 'Virat Kohli should…'

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 homemade drinks to naturally lower uric acid levels

10 homemade drinks to naturally lower uric acid levels

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

As part of the government's commitment to providing stable investment options, the interest rates for a variety of post office schemes will be…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the interest rates for various small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), will remain unchanged for the October to December 2024 quarter. This decision, detailed in a press release on September 30, 2024, means that the PPF will continue to offer an interest rate of 7.1%, while the SCSS will maintain its attractive rate of 8.2%.

As part of the government's commitment to providing stable investment options, the interest rates for a variety of post office schemes will be as follows:

— Savings Deposit: 4%

— 1 Year Time Deposit: 6.9%

— 2 Year Time Deposit: 7%

— 3 Year Time Deposit: 7.1%

— 5 Year Time Deposit: 7.5%

— 5 Year Recurring Deposit: 6.7%

— Monthly Income Account Scheme: 7.4%

— National Savings Certificate: 7.7%

— Kisan Vikas Patra: 7.5% (maturing in 115 months)

— Sukanya Samriddhi Account: 8.2%

These rates are determined quarterly, following recommendations from the Shyamala Gopinath Committee, which suggests setting rates between 25 and 100 basis points above government bond yields with similar maturities. This ensures that small savings schemes remain competitive and appealing to investors.

Despite speculation regarding potential reductions in interest rates due to global economic shifts, including recent cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, experts believe that significant decreases in small savings rates are unlikely in the immediate future. The PPF's interest rate has remained steady since April 2020, reflecting a broader trend of stability in this sector.

Investors are advised to stay informed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) navigates its monetary policy amidst changing economic conditions. While some analysts predict a gradual decrease in interest rates over the next six months to a year, current rates continue to provide a secure avenue for savings and investment.

For those looking to maximize their savings with government-backed schemes, now is an opportune time to consider these options as they offer reliable returns amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement