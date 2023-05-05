Post Office Schemes: FD or NSC, which offers higher interest? Check calculations here

Post Office FD vs NSC: Investment, a realm of fiscal activity imbued with much complexity and nuance, is an activity that many individuals in India have been known to undertake. Within the vast and intricate tapestry of investment options available, post office schemes have emerged as a popular choice for those seeking to secure their finances. Here, we will undertake a comparison of two such schemes - the Post Office Fixed Deposit (FD) and the National Saving Scheme (NSC) - both of which offer substantial returns without exposing investors to any market-linked risks.

For the prospective investor who is looking to explore the intricacies of these two schemes, it is recommended that they first conduct a comparison of the interest rates offered by each. The Post Office FD scheme, for instance, allows investors to invest for a period of 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, or 5 years, with interest rates varying in accordance with the period of investment selected. At present, customers may earn a 7.5 percent interest rate on the 5-year FD scheme.

The NSC, on the other hand, offers a slightly higher rate of interest at 7.7 percent. It is crucial to bear in mind, however, that the interest calculation for the post office FD is conducted quarterly, while that of the NSC is done on an annual basis.

It is often posited that market-linked schemes offer the potential for higher returns. However, for those individuals who seek to achieve returns without assuming any market-linked risks, investment in post office schemes such as the FD or the NSC may prove to be an excellent option. Moreover, these schemes are also reinforced by the government, thereby instilling a sense of security for investors.

If you are seeking an investment option that is low-risk, yet still offers good returns, then the Post Office FD or NSC schemes may be well-suited for you. By carefully comparing the interest rates and evaluating your investment objectives, you will be better placed to make an informed decision regarding which scheme is best-suited to your needs.

