Post Office scheme: Invest Rs 50 daily and get Rs 35 lakh

Investments made in the post office are regarded as secure investments. Investments do involve risk factors but investments in the post office schemes are considered to be safe and secure. This can also be the best way to kick-start your journey of investments. Investments can be a good way of securing your future starting from today itself.

35 lakh rupee return:

Small savings scheme through the post office can be your best choice. This also has a low risk factor, and the rewards are likewise favorable. Investment in ‘Gram Suraksha Scheme’ might be the right way of securing your future. One such option that provides substantial profits with no risk is the protection plan offered by India Post. You need to deposit 1500 rupees each month into this scheme. You will eventually benefit from 31 to 35 lakh rupees if you consistently deposit this amount.

Check out the guidelines for investing:

1. Anyone who is a citizen of India and is between the ages of 19 and 55 may invest in this scheme.

2. The scheme's minimum sum assured ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

3. This plan's premium can be paid on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

4. 30 days of grace are granted for paying the premium.

5. On this plan, you can also obtain a loan.

6. After participating in this scheme for three years, you can also cancel it. But make a note that you won't gain anything in such case.

What are the expected benefit?

If a person enrols in this programme at the age of 19 and purchases an insurance for Rs. 10 lakh, their monthly premium would be Rs.1515 for 55 years. Rs 1463 for 58 years, and Rs. 1411 for 60 years. The policy buyer will receive a maturity benefit in this case of Rs 31.60 lakh for 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakh for 58 years, and Rs 34.60 lakh for 60 years.