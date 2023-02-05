Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Post Office scheme: Invest once and get Rs 9,000 monthly income for 5 years, here's how

The lock-in period for this Post Office scheme is 5 years. You can withdraw the invested amount after maturity or reinvest it.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Post Office scheme: Invest once and get Rs 9,000 monthly income for 5 years, here's how
Post Office scheme: Invest once and get Rs 9,000 monthly income for 5 years (file photo)

Post Office Monthly Income: Post Office schemes are considered as one of the trusted schemes as they are backed by the government. The Post Office also offers lump sum investment schemes wherein one can invest a certain amount in one go. One such scheme offered by it is Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS).

Under the scheme, one can invest a lump sum amount and get a monthly income in form of interest. The interest rate for January-March 2023 has been fixed at 7.1 percent. However, the government sets the interest rate on a regular basis. The lock-in period for Post Office MIS is 5 years. You can withdraw the invested amount after maturity or reinvest it. 

The maximum investment limit in this scheme will be increased from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget Speech 2023. However, the official website of the Post Office currently shows the previous investment limits.

Once the investment limit is increased, one can earn nearly Rs 9,000 (Rs 8,875) monthly income in form of interest after investing Rs 15 lakh in a joint account. Under this, all the joint holders shall have equal share in the investment. Interest will be paid on completion of a month from the date of opening and so on till maturity.

For a single account, a deposit of Rs 9 lakh in the scheme will give a monthly interest income of Rs 5,325, while a deposit of Rs 15 lakh in a joint account will give a monthly income of Rs 8,875. 

Any adult can open an account under this scheme. A minor aged above 10 years can also open an account in his/her name. As a fixed-income scheme, the money you invested is not subject to market risks and is quite safe.

READ | Which mutual funds have invested in Adani stocks? Here's the list

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.