Post Office Saving Account: 7 convenient ways to check your Post Office account balance

Post Office: Saving a portion of one's salary is a common practice among working individuals. The first step towards saving is opening a savings account. Post office savings accounts can be opened either online or offline, at post offices or any bank.

Post offices offer customers a range of options to check their savings account balance. These include online and offline methods. Checking the balance of a post office savings account is as easy as sending an SMS or giving a missed call from the registered mobile number. To check the balance via SMS, customers need to type "balance" and send it to 7738062873. Within a few minutes, they will receive a message with their post office balance details. Similarly, a missed call to 8424054994 from the registered mobile phone will result in an SMS with the account balance details being sent within a few minutes.

The IPPB mobile app is another way to check the balance of a post office savings account. Additionally, customers can also use the e-passbook facility or the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to check their account balance. To check the balance via IVRS, customers must call 155299 from their registered mobile number and follow the instructions provided.

Net banking is another convenient method to check post office savings account balance. Customers can visit the official post office website and log in to their account to access their balance information.

Lastly, customers can scan a QR code at the post office to check their account balance. An OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number, which must be entered to receive a message containing the deposited amount in their account.

