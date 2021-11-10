Post Office NSC scheme: Earn up to Rs 7 lakh after investing Rs 5 lakh in 5 years- Know how

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Post Office NSC scheme: Earn up to Rs 7 lakh after investing Rs 5 lakh in 5 years- Know how

The NSC scheme by the Post Office can get you up to Rs 7 lakhs after making an investment of Rs 5 lakh over the course of 5 years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 09:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the finances of many took a toll, people started resorting to investment options through many schemes and mutual funds available. One of the most popular investment options in India remains the Post Office.

The Post Office has multiple schemes and plans that can help you invest your savings and get a huge return after a certain period of time. If one is looking for a low-risk investment option, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme can be a good plan to invest in.

Some of the reasons why this scheme is so popular among investors are because there is no upper limit when it comes to investing, and a person can open multiple accounts for it at the same time. The Income Tax deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh is also available under section 80C of income tax on deposits in NSC.

The NSC scheme offered by the Post Office currently has an interest rate fixed at 6.8 percent. According to the rules of the scheme, the interest is compounded on an annual basis but is paid after the maturity period is over, which is five years. The official website states that on an initial investment of Rs 1000 in NSC, you will get a return of Rs 1389 after 5 years.

Now, as per the calculations mentioned on the website, if you initially invest a sum of Rs 5 lakh in the National Savings Certificate scheme, a total amount of Rs 6,94,746 will be available on maturity after 5 years. Thus, you will have a total income of Rs 1,94,746 lakh over the course of 5 years.

Interested people may note that the account in the NSC scheme can be opened with a small amount of investment, as little as Rs 1000. There is no upper limit for the scheme, and you can make small deposits throughout the scheme. The NSC plan has minimum risk and market rates have no effect on it.

If you wish to open an account in the Post Office under the NSC scheme, you can visit your nearest branch and fill out the designated form. Any adult is eligible to open this account. Children above the age of 10 can also open a joint account under NSC with a legal guardian or parent.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Kareena Kapoor's rep reacts to reports of actress reuniting with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met 2

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong passes away after battling pancreatic cancer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE