Post Office MIS: Get Rs 9250 interest every month by investing Rs...; check scheme, eligibility, deposits and more

PERSONAL FINANCE
The maximum investment limit in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) Account is Rs 9 lakh in a single account and Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.
The Post Office is one of the places where Indians deposit their money to get an impressive interest. Post Office offers great interest to its customers on different savings schemes, RD, TD, MIS, PPF, and Kisan Vikas Patra. In this article, we will tell you about one such scheme in which you can earn a fixed interest of Rs 9250 every month. In the Monthly Income Scheme, you have to invest only once, after which interest money keeps coming to your account every month.
If you deposit Rs 15 lakh in the post office MIS scheme along with your wife or any other member of the family, then you can also get a fixed interest of Rs 9250 every month with a rate of Interest of 7.4 per cent per annum.
Accounts can also be opened through the e-banking facility. However, it is to be noted that a Post Office Savings Account is a prerequisite for availing the internet banking facility. Check full details of the Post Office MIS HERE.