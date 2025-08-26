Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Post Office MIS: Get Rs 9250 interest every month by investing Rs...; check scheme, eligibility, deposits and more

The maximum investment limit in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) Account is Rs 9 lakh in a single account and Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

Post Office MIS: Get Rs 9250 interest every month by investing Rs...; check scheme, eligibility, deposits and more
The Post Office is one of the places where Indians deposit their money to get an impressive interest. Post Office offers great interest to its customers on different savings schemes, RD, TD, MIS, PPF, and Kisan Vikas Patra. In this article, we will tell you about one such scheme in which you can earn a fixed interest of Rs 9250 every month. In the Monthly Income Scheme, you have to invest only once, after which interest money keeps coming to your account every month.

How to get a fixed interest of Rs 9250 every month?

If you deposit Rs 15 lakh in the post office MIS scheme along with your wife or any other member of the family, then you can also get a fixed interest of Rs 9250 every month with a rate of Interest of 7.4 per cent per annum. 

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS) duration

  1. Account may be closed on the expiry of 5 years (maturity period)
  2. In case the account holder dies before the maturity of the account, it may be closed, and the deposit shall be refunded as per the provisions of the general rules, along with interest up to the month preceding the month in which the refund is made.

Deposits

  1. Account shall be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 1000 or any sum in multiples of Rs 1000, and there shall be only one deposit in an account
  2. A maximum of Rs 9 lakh can be deposited in a single account and Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.
  3. Deposits in all the accounts taken together for an individual shall not exceed Rs 9 lakh in a single account and Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.

Interest

  1. The account holder may be permitted to withdraw the deposit and close the account at any time after expiry of a period of one year from the date of opening
  2. If the interest payable every month is not claimed by the account holder such interest shall not earn any additional interest.
  3. Interest can be drawn through auto credit facility into Post Office Savings Account or through ECS into bank account of depositor.

Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here

How to open an account?

Accounts can also be opened through the e-banking facility. However, it is to be noted that a Post Office Savings Account is a prerequisite for availing the internet banking facility. Check full details of the Post Office MIS HERE.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
