Now, earn huge monthly income from Post Office - Here's how

Now, you can now earn lakhs of rupees every year by starting a new business at a cost of just Rs 5,000 by taking a Post Office franchise. There are currently about 1.55 lakh post offices in the country but there are still no post offices everywhere. Keeping this in mind, franchisees are being alloted.

There are two types of franchises offered by the post office. The first is a franchise outlet and the second is a postal agents franchise. You can take any of these franchises. Agents who transport postal stamps and stationery door-to-door in urban and rural areas are known as postal agents.

You have to spend only Rs 5000 to get a franchise. You can earn through commission after getting a franchise. It depends on your work how much you can earn.

Who can take the Post Office franchise?

1. The age of the person taking the franchise should be more than 18 years.

2. Any Indian citizen can take the post office franchise.

3. The person taking the franchise must have an 8th pass certificate from a recognized school.

4. To apply for the franchise, the first thing to do is fill out the form and submit it.

5. One must sign an MoU with India Post when the selection is done.

How much is fixed in the MoU?

1. Rs 3 on booking registered articles

2. Rs 5 on booking speed post articles

3. Rs 3.50 on booking of money order of Rs 100 to Rs 200

4. Rs. 5 on money order above Rs 200 per

5. Additional Commission of 20% on more than 1000 bookings of registry and speed posts every month

6. 5% of sale amount on the sale of a postage stamp, postal stationery and money order form

7. 40% of the earnings made by the Postal Department on retail services including sale of revenue stamps, central recruitment fee stamps etc.

How to apply for Post Office franchises?

Step 1: Applicants need to submit an application form in a defined format along with a business plan describing activities to be undertaken in the franchise outlet.

Step 2: The application form can be obtained from the post office and needs to be submitted along with copies of detailed proposals that shall include operations of franchise outlets. The application form can also be downloaded from the official website of the Department of Posts, Government of India.

Step 3: After form submission, the selected franchise shall sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the department.

Step 4: Final selection for post office franchise scheme shall be made by the respective Divisional Head, within 14 days from the date of form submission. ​