Post Office issues THESE new rules for the account holders: Know details

Post Office issued new rules to reduce fraud cases. It is crucial for you to be aware of these guidelines if your account is also at the post office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

Representational Image
Opening an account at the post office is a wise choice, just like opening an account at a savings bank. Additionally, it provides amenities that are welcoming to customers. The regulations governing the withdrawal of rupees, however, have undergone some changes. It is crucial for you to be aware of these guidelines if your account is also at the post office.
 
The Ministry of Communications issued a circular on August 25, stating that if a customer wants to withdraw more than Rs. 10,000, they will require special verification. The notification made it clear that withdrawal amounts greater than Rs 10,000 would require verification.
 
The verification procedure has been eliminated for more withdrawals in single-handed post offices. In addition, the post office may, under certain circumstances, examine transactions. Such regulations have been implemented in order to stop postal banking fraud. Fraud cases will decline as a result.
 
In addition to the regulations put in place to stop financial fraud, the post office raised the withdrawal threshold. Up until recently, account holders could only withdraw up to Rs 5000; this limit has now been raised to Rs 20,000. The branch postmaster won't accept any customer account transactions totaling more than 50,000 rupees.
 
Anyone can open an account at the post office, as is well known. The bare minimum balance required is just 500 rupees. There is currently a 4 percent interest rate offered, which is higher than any other savings account.
