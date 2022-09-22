Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Post Office Fixed Deposit to give 5.50% interest on FD of 7 days: Here's how to apply

Customers can open FDs of different tenors ranging from 1,2,3, and 5 years, as per the website of India Post Office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Post Office Fixed Deposit to give 5.50% interest on FD of 7 days: Here's how to apply
Representational Image
Post Office Fixed Deposits are a safe and profitable option if you want to invest. Along with the government guarantee, the programme offers additional benefits. Moreover, you will receive a quarterly interest rate.
 
How to open a FD in Post Office:
In the Post Office, opening an FD is very simple. Customers can open FDs with terms ranging from 1, 2, 3, and 5 years, according to the India Post website.
You can open an FD in the Post office by giving a cheque or cash. The minimum amount must be Rs. 1000. However, there is no limit to the maximum amount.
 
Benefits of opening a FD in Post Office:
Investors' money will be secured completely.
FDs can be created offline using cash or a check, online using net banking, or both.
More than one FD may be created.
Accounts with FDs may be linked.
If you make fixed deposits for more than five years, you can receive income tax exemptions.
From one post office to another, you can transfer FD with ease.
The government will provide a guarantee in Post Office fixed deposits. 
 
Under FD in Post Office 5.50 percent interest is available on FD of 7 days to one year. FDs between one year and two years are also offered at the same interest rate. In addition, interest is offered on FDs for up to three years at a rate of 5.50 percent. On FDs with terms ranging from 3 years one day to 5 years, 6.70 percent interest is offered. That is, you will make a good return on your FD here.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.