Post office alert: Cash payment of interest earned on these schemes ends from April 1

The use of Savings Account for credit of monthly/quarterly/yearly interest for three Post Office schemes is becoming mandatory from April 1, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Post office schemes serve as some of the best investment options for Indians, giving guaranteed, handsome returns on investment. The interest received in three post office schemes will not be done in cash from April 1, 2022, as per a recent official circular.

The Post Office has decided to discontinue the practice of paying interest in cash on the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the Term Deposits (TD) from next month. From April, the interest in MIS, SCSS and TD accounts will be credited only in the PO Savings Account or Bank Account of the accountholder.

Link your account immediately for hassle-free interest payment

Making the use of Savings Account (either PO Savings Account or Bank Account) mandatory for credit of monthly/quarterly/yearly interest for the three deposits, the Post Office observed that some of these accountholders have not linked their savings account or credit of their interest. The interest of these accountholders remains unpaid and in sundry office account, the circular said.  

The Department of Post also observed that many Term Deposit account holders are unaware of annual interest payment on their deposits and, similarly, many depositors of all these schemes are unaware that the interest that remains undrawn shall not earn any interest.

Benefits of linking MIS, SCSS, TD accounts to PO savings or Bank account

The move aims to promote digital transactions, prevent money laundering activities and act as a preventive measure to avoid frauds. Accountholders get the following benefits by linking:

  • The interest credited to their savings account will earn additional interest if accountholders do not directly withdraw from MIS, SCSS, TD Accounts.
  • The interest can be withdrawn electronically without the need to visit the post office.
  • Accountholders can avoid filling up multiple withdrawal forms.
  • They will be able to avail facility of automatic credit of interest amount from their MIS, SCSS or TD accounts through PO Savings Account to RD accounts.

