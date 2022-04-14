PNG price hike: Rs 4.25 increase in Delhi-NCR, check rates in your city

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the prices of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for the second time within 14 days. IGL informed about the increase in prices by sending an SMS to its customers on Wednesday midnight. The company informed that the price of PNG is being increased by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic metre (SCM). The new increased rates will be applicable from April 14, today.

Prices of CNG have been hiked Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per Kg from today. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

Third increase in three weeks

Earlier, on March 24, the company had increased the prices of PNG by Re 1 while on April 1 also, the prices of PNG were increased by Rs 5.85 per SCM. The new prices will affect about 17 lakh families using PNG in Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

In less than a fortnight, IGL has increased the prices of PNG by Rs 9.10 per standard cubic metre, while thrice in three weeks has increased the prices by up to Rs 10.10.

IGL has hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 45.86 per SCM. The new price will come into effect from today, April 14.



For Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 45.96 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it'll cost Rs 44.06 per SCM.

New rate in Delhi

After the new rates are implemented, from today, Delhiites will have to pay Rs 45.86 for one SCM of PNG. However, it will be 10 paise more expensive in other nearby cities. The rate of PNG has reached Rs 45.96 in Ghaziabad, Noida-Greater Noida. PNG is still cheaper in Gurugram than Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and here the new rate has become Rs 44.06.

Apart from this, the rate of PNG in Karnal and Rewari is Rs 44.67 per SCM while in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli it is Rs 49.47 per SCM. PNG is also used for cooking in homes like LPG.

PNG in Mumbai cheaper than Delhi

In Mumbai also, the price of PNG was increased by Rs 4.5 on Wednesday and the new prices have increased to Rs 45.50 per SCM. Here Mahanagar Gas Limited increased the prices for the second time in a week.

The company had increased the price of PNG by Rs 5 on April 5. In this way, within eight days, PNG has become expensive by Rs 9.50 per SCM in Mumbai.