PNB launches pre-qualified credit card and overdraft facility against fixed deposits

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched a new pre-qualified credit card along with overdraft facility of fixed deposit (FD). Customers with salary accounts will be able to access this service via PNB One mobile banking app or by visiting the bank's website/Internet Banking Service (IBS). PNB will make this service available through the RuPay and VISA platforms.

Additionally, the bank has launched a new feature that allows users to quickly and easily make an overdraft against a fixed deposit on PNB One. Customers can apply for loans online without going to a bank location. When using online services like PNB One, there is a 0.25% discount on the interest rate.

On the occasion, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB said, “As we move towards building a digitally sound financial ecosystem, I am happy to announce yet another step towards offering instant and hassle-free services. PNB’s new pre-qualified credit card service is a fully digital, consent-based and paperless credit card application process.