PNB customer alert: Punjab National Bank increases withdrawal limit on ATM, debit cards; know new limit here

Punjab National Bank: One of the largest public sector banks, Punjab National Bank, is getting ready to raise the ATM cash withdrawal limit. PNB has indicated that it will soon notify its customers of this good news. The bank said on its official website that it would shortly change the maximum number of transactions per high-end debit card.

The daily ATM cash withdrawal limit would be raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for all platinum varieties of customer Mastercard, RuPay, and Visa Gold Debit cards, according to information provided on the PNB website. The POS limit will increase to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand. The cash withdrawal limit for Visa Signature Debit cards and RuPay Select cards would rise from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,50,000, as per PNB's update. The daily cash withdrawal limit for POS transactions will also increase, going from Rs. 1 lakh 25 thousand to Rs. 5 lakhs.

Customers are advised to take advantage of their higher transaction limit by using internet banking, mobile banking app, PNB ATMs, IVR, or by going to the base branch, the bank stated in a statement. Additionally, the bank has provided advice on how to stay safe online and has cautioned against sharing your details, debit card information, or UPI PIN with anyone.

Also read: https://dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-post-office-scheme-invest-rs-10-lakhs-in-policy-to-get-return-of-rs-14-lakhs-in-5-years-check-details-3004045

This is the limit as of now:

The current daily cash withdrawal limit for PNB Bank customers is Rs 25,000, the one-time cash withdrawal limit is Rs 20,000, and the daily POS transaction limit for PNB customers is Rs 60,000. This limit, however, only applies to bank-issued Rupay and Master Classic Debit cards. Additionally, there is a Rs 50,000 daily cash withdrawal limit. For PNB customers who have a Gold Debit Card issued by Visa, the daily and one-time cash withdrawal limits are Rs 1,25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

How to prevent online crime:

Cybercriminals call people and pose as representatives of the RBI, Income Tax, bank employees, or government programmes to obtain information such as the UPI PIN, opening link, or OTP. The bank advised not disclosing such information to anyone. If you suspect any such transaction, change your UPI PIN right away and get in touch with customer support.